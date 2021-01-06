Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have opened the nomination process for its elections of a chairman, secretary-general and committee member.

The nomination process closes on January 23.

The elections will be held on February 7, a week after the club’s annual general meeting set for January 31 at Highlanders Sports Club.

It’s not yet clear if the AGM will go ahead as scheduled after the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended all sporting activities in the wake of the tightened lockdown Government imposed due to a spike in Covid-19 infections.

While Bosso have the option of holding the AGM virtually, issues of capacity could hamper the process.

Bosso will be praying that lockdown restrictions are eased for members to gather at the club house to cast their vote. The elections are conducted through a secret ballot, hence a virtual poll won’t be possible.

“Aspiring candidates must obtain appropriate nomination forms from the club offices at 50 Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo.

“Nomination forms are US$200, refundable only should a candidate poll in excess of 10 percent of total votes cast,” read a Highlanders’ notice.

With the election drawing closer before paid up club members go to the polls to elect the three office bearers, campaigning is now in full swing, with interested candidates publicly throwing their names into the hat.

Incumbent club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe is seeking a second term and will face a challenge from Johnfat Sibanda, while Victoria Falls-based Morgan “Gazza” Dube has revealed his intentions to become the next secretary-general.

He will face incumbent Israel Moyo, who still hasn’t announced his intentions to run for re-election.

The committee member position is so far a two-man race between Bheka Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu.

Other members of the Highlanders executive, vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and treasurer Donald Ndebele, still have a year of their tenure left. — @innocentskizoe

