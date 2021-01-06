The Government is leading by example in promoting workplace safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

To minimise the risk of exposure to the coronavirus among civil servants and decongest workplaces, the Government has, as we reported yesterday, suspended face-to-face meetings and trimmed its staff to 30 percent who constitute the essential services and must be physically in their offices. This means that 70 percent of civil servants are working remotely. According to the Public Service Commission (PSC) some among the 70 percent are on call and might be called to report for duty if those at work are overwhelmed or need to rest.

Those coming to offices would be given safety nets to fall back on in the event they contract or succumb to Covid-19 complications. Civil servants who fall sick are entitled to up to six months of sick leave on full pay with the employer also paying all medical bills for front-line health staff.

Families of civil servants who succumb to Covid-19, if infected in the line of duty, would be looked after, and the Government commits to paying a full year’s salary to families along with the normal benefits payable to the family of a deceased.

Last year, the Government unveiled a medical insurance facility under which its workers who contracted Covid-19 in the line of duty are paid. Indeed, we quote PSC head pay and benefits development and the person in charge of welfare issues for civil servants, Mr Elson Gonye saying that all Government employees who were infected while at work have started receiving health insurance cover ranging from US$650 to US$1 000, which is being paid in local currency at the prevailing official exchange rate.

If a worker in Grade E5 and below tests Covid-19 positive and/or falls ill due to Covid-19, he or she is paid a grant in Z$ equivalent to US$650. A member in Grade F and above in the same circumstances will be paid a grant equivalent to US$1 000.

In addition, relevant Government workers are also being paid a risk allowance.

Mr Gonye said the PSC was in the process of collecting statistics from line ministries to ascertain the exact number of beneficiaries so far.

“Anyone who tests positive has to apply through their respective ministries. Before payment, the results are verified by the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” he said adding that the insurance considers the level of proximity and responsibility of the Covid-19 positive civil servant.

The Government’s drastic decongestion strategy and the start of health insurance payments are impressive examples of the employer’s commitment to ensuring workplace safety and employee social security as the country continues to battle the pandemic.

These are examples that the private sector must follow, especially paying their workers risk allowances and coming up with health insurance for them.

We are aware that most private sector employers are implementing Government lockdown measures to curb the viral infection. They are getting their workers to work remotely, often rotating among them the time they are in and out of offices. They are routinely disinfecting workplaces, checking workers’ body temperatures, sanitising hands and providing hand-washing facilities.

These measures, among others, have helped in keeping infections in check at workplaces.

However, we don’t think there are many companies that have a health insurance or are paying their workers risk allowances.

Workers recognise that they are fortunate to be still on jobs as Covid-19 has caused many companies to shut down, downsize operations or lay off some staff.

They also appreciate that the pandemic has caused many operational challenges for the companies they work for.

However, the plausible logic behind the Government’s health insurance scheme for its workers and its payment of risk allowances to them must encourage the private sector to do the same for their workers.

Even if the amounts to be paid start small, they will be big in demonstrating that employers recognise workers’ efforts to work in this very risky environment. That will motivate them to work harder, deliver more value to employers and assist them achieve their operational goals.

