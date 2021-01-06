Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are marching Wednesday in multiple rallies in Washington as they back his objection to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Trump is speaking at a rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House.

Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday from his home in Delaware after meeting with his economic advisers.

Congress is expected to certify the Electoral College results on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s events, Trump continued to use Twitter to make unsubstantiated claims that he won the election.

“They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen,” the president said of those traveling to Washington for the rallies.

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday night in Washington, including some groups who clashed with police.

Authorities said they arrested at least six people on charges that included weapons and ammunition possession, assaulting a police officer and possessing a stun gun.

Washington streets were shut down, and Mayor Muriel Bowser called in the National Guard, fearing repeats of violence between protest groups like the city saw during the summer.

Downtown shops have been boarded up, and National Guard members will assist D.C. and National Park police controlling crowds on Wednesday.

Bowser and politicians in neighboring Maryland and Virginia have urged residents to stay home Wednesday and avoid counterprotests.

I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful.

— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 4, 2021

Some activists on social media also called for counter protesters to stay home, warning against inciting violence between groups.

Clashes between Trump supporters and counter protesters in December led to four people suffering stab wounds.

