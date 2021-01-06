CHILLSPOT Records boss DJ Fantan, real name Arnold Kamudyariwa (33), and his co- accused Simbarashe “Dhama” Chanachimwe (27) and Tafadzwa “Levelz” Kadzimwe (31) who were convicted on charges of ‘convening a public gathering during a national lockdown’ in contravention of Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020 of the COVID-19 regulations, have been sentenced to an effective six months in prison.

The trio were sentenced to 12 months in prison, with six months suspended on condition of good behaviour. On passing the sentence, Harare Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro said she considered that they did not waster the court’s time by pleading guilty.

More details to follow…

