Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN what will surely further tarnish African football, five key FC Platinum players have been ruled out of Wednesday’s Caf Champions League match against Simba SC in Tanzania after allegedly testing positive for Covid-19.

Over and above the five players, three officials, including two members of the technical bench, are also alleged to be carrying the virus.

“Yes it’s true, five players are alleged to be Covid-19 positive plus three other officials. We are still surprised as why and how the team results came via our opponents instead of the Caf medical team,” said FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

What makes the whole drama stink is the timing of the release of the results, two hours before kick-off when coach Norman Mapeza had already settled for his final starting 11.

FC Platinum have since formally informed Caf that they are playing the match under protest, regardless of the outcome of the contest.

When Simba SC came to Zimbabwe for the first-leg two weeks ago, their results were never sent to FC Platinum officials, but they got them straight from the Covid test centre.

The only source of comfort for Mapeza is that Pure Platinum Play actually travelled with 23 players, who are all capable of being thrown into the fray and do the job.

The three-time Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League champions carry a 1-0 lead and must avoid defeat to bungle the East Africans out of the competition and progress to the group stage of the tournament, whose draw is set for January 17, with matches starting on February 12.

Like this: Like Loading...