Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), has said that vehicle licensing will go on despite a strict lockdown amid a surge in covid 19 cases in the country.

Dismissing information that has been circulating lately on social media alleging the process had been suspended due to the lockdown, Zinara Spokesperson, Mr Tendai Mugabe said: “We do not have the powers to suspend vehicle licensing. The process will go on as usual.”

He urged motorists to utilize the online platforms to register their vehicles to avoid physical contact.

“We are however encouraging motorists to utilise online vehicle registration platforms to reduce the number of people that visit registration offices to protect both the motorists and the workers from the global pandemic.

The development comes at a time when most motorists seek to renew their vehicle licenses as most of them would have expired at the end of the year.

The Government recently suspended face to face meetings in the public service to ensure safety of its employees and trimmed its workforce to 30 percent as the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic intensifies.

A total of 34 people died yesterday while 1 365 cases of Covid-19 were recorded countrywide.

The lockdown was announced by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is also Minister of Health and Child Care on Saturday with Acting President Kembo Mohadi giving policy direction on the implementation of the lockdown on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...