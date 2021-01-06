Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has credited the efforts of club chairman Kaizer Motaung in helping them make CAF Champions League history.

Chiefs made club history on Tuesday when they became the first South African side to beat Primeiro de Agosto in Angola, while going on to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time.

The Soweto giants were reportedly faced with difficult conditions in Luanda, where the local government were said to have put extraordinary measures in place to restrict their stay and movement leading up to the crunch first round second leg fixture.

Nonetheless, Amakhosi went on to withstand the challenging circumstances and get the all-important result, with Billiat lauding the club management for going the extra mile to help make the journey more bearable.

“It’s a great feeling. We want to thank God for giving us this opportunity. I think credit goes to the technical team and entire team for the preparation,” Billiat told the club’s media.

“Coming down with the chartered [aeroplane], we really appreciate it – the whole effort that the Chairman [Motaung] is putting on the guys and everyone.

“It’s really important for us to go and test ourselves with the rest of the Champions League giants, and it really gives us confidence going back to our domestic competition.

“We really want to go all the way, we want to make a difference and we want to push ourselves to the limits, and to see how far we can go and compete in Africa.” – KickOff

