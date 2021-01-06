Mthabisi Tshuma, Gwanda Correspondent

A Covid-19 panic is gripping Matabeleland South province as there has been an increase of Covid-19 cases with truck drivers reportedly returning without valid Covid-19 free certificates, Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director Dr Chipo Chikodzore has revealed.

The move is apparently straining the health capacity of testing in the border posts as they have to conduct the tests before entry into the country.

During the ongoing strict lockdown cross border traders have been stopped save for commercial and transit cargo related to essential and critical services.

The personnel allowed to enter the border should present a Covid-19 free certificate that should has been issued 48 hours before departure.

There has been an outcry generally that some returnees before the lockdown were passing borders using Covid-19 free fake certificates and this is the same with cargo drivers amid the lockdown.

The drivers are using mostly the Southern African busy land border post, Beitbridge border post and Plumtree border post.

Addresssing Government delegates at a Matabeleland South provincial Covid-19 Taskforce meeting held in an open space at Local Government and Public Works complex yesterday, Dr Chikodzore said the number of cases in the province has surpassed 1400 with returning residents from across borders accumulating the largest positive numbers.

She revealed that returning cargo drivers who are allowed to operate amid the lockdown are giving the border health authorities a torrid time.

“In terms of Covid-19 cases in the province as of Monday we had recorded 1 473 cumulative, 990 have since recovered while we have 471 active cases and 12 deaths. All our health institutions around the province have had some Covid-19 cases and one death has been recorded. We are facing a serious challenge where returning cargo drivers are reportedly now coming without valid Covid-19 certificates,” said Dr Chikodzore.

She said there is need for major training of the health personnel and the public on Covid-19 where the country is recording a worrying increase of cases and Covid-19 related deaths on a daily basis.

“There is need for major training to update on the current Covid-19 atmosphere. In terms of coordination there have been various pillars at national level and they have been advising on case management

“In terms of case management we are not yet fully ready to manage high dependency or ICU cases.

“As Gwanda Provincial Hospital we have one ambulance which focuses on both none Covid-19 and Covid-19 patients which is a challenge to fully execute our duties.”

“Service vehicles for each district are one and that is a hindernace for the survelliance team to carry out their duty of mainly contact tracing as majority of the positive cases have been returnees from across the borders,” she said.

Dr Chikodzore added that there is need to facilitate urgently the setting up of equipped and viable Plumtree and Beitbridge isolation centers as they have influx of human traffic.

Chairperson of the Matabeleland South provincial Covid-19 Taskforce team, provincial administrator Ms Latiso Dhlamini said frontline workers in the administration sector should play their role in fighting the spread of the virus during the lockdown period.

“We don’t know when this disease will end as we understand we have a new strain. We can assist by adhering to the Covid-19 regulations.

“As Frontline workers in the administration where we conduct surveillance, case management and prevention, we have a big role to work in accordance with our mandate and ensure that we fight the spread of Covid-19 in our communities. As this pandemic is health related we are banking on the Ministry of Health and Child Care officials for information on how best we can play our part here,” said Ms Dhlamini.

Meanwhile, the 30-day strict lockdown that was imposed around the country and came into effect yesterday was met with mixed feelings in the mining town of Gwanda as a number defied the call to stay at home if they are not essential service providers and avoid unnecessary movement.

As early as 7AM yesterday, the Chronicle observed scores of people making their way into town using bush pathways while those who used the road were subject to questioning by police on the road.

At corner Local Government and Public Works complex security details comprising of police officers and soldiers manned a roadblock were passengers and pedestrians were asked for exemption letters.

Scores of pedestrians were turned away home while some passengers aboard Zupco buses were lucky not to be questioned as the public transporter was not stopped at the roadblock.

School going exam writing students were observed heading to school with some Gwanda High School students observed waiting for the opening of the gate without properly wearing their masks and not observing social distance.

At residential areas in Spitzkop, shops not allowed to operate for 30 days as from yesterday adhered to regulations while some residents were roaming around the suburb with some sitting at bridges while some queued to fetch water at a community tap.

Informal traders in the clothing and grocery businesses were observed displaying their products at their residential gates.

In the Central Business District (CBD) business started low with some illegal operators like informal traders, restaurants and SMEs treating business as usual before police ordered them to close shortly after 10AM.

Banks, supermarkets and money services providers like Mukuru were open with clientelle being subject to strict Covid-19 regulations of one metre social distancing, sanitisation and proper wearing of masks.

By 3PM all shops had been closed. – @mthabisi_mthire.

