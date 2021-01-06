Sports Reporter

KHAMA BILLIAT provided an assist as Kaizer Chiefs beat Angolan giants Primeiro de Agosto 1-0 in a First Round second leg match in Luanda on Tuesday, and book a place in the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time.

The Warriors’ talisman sent in a cross that was turned in by Colombian striker Leonardo Castro in the 41st minute.

It ended 1-0 and in favour of Chiefs who played out a goalless draw against Agosto in the return leg in Johannesburg on December 23, 2020.

Amakhosi had never in their history qualified for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The group stage draw will take place at the CAF headquarters in Cairo on Friday at 2PM.

Kaizer Chiefs’ next match is a DStv Premiership encounter against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

It kicks off at 5PM.

Like this: Like Loading...