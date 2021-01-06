Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have opened the nomination process for the election chairman, secretary-general and committee member, with January 23 being the closing date for submission of nomination forms.

The elections will be held on February 7 , a week after the club’s annual general meeting that is set to be held on January 31 at Highlanders Sports Club.

It’s not yet clear if the AGM will go ahead as scheduled after the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended all sporting activities in the wake of the tightened lockdown due to a spike in Covid-19 infections.

While Bosso has the option of holding the AGM virtually, issues of capacity could hamper the process.

Bosso will pray that lockdown restrictions are eased for members to gather at the club house to cast their vote. The elections are conducted through a secret ballot

“Aspiring candidates must obtain appropriate nomination forms from the club office 50 Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo. Nomination forms are US$200, for which a refundable fee of $US200 payable in United States dollars only is payable should a candidate poll in excess of 10 percent of total votes cast,” read a Highlanders’ notice.

With the election drawing closer before paid up club members go to the polls to elect the three office bearers, campaigning is now in full swing, with interested candidates publicly throwing their names into the hat.

Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe is seeking a second term and will face a challenge from Johnfat Sibanda, while Victoria Falls-based Morgan “Gazza” Dube has revealed his intentions to become the next secretary-general.

Incumbent Israel Moyo is still undecided whether to seek re-election or not.

The committee member position is a two-man race between Bheka Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu.

Other members of the Highlanders executive, vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and treasurer Donald Ndebele, still have a year of their tenure left. – @innocentskizoe

