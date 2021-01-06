Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HE was part of the first ever officially recognised Highlanders Supporters Chapter that was chaired by the late Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo in Hwange. Another member of the Hwange Highlanders Supporters Chapter executive, Lovemore Ncube, who was the treasurer is also late.

A lot of work was done for the club, including providing lunch for the first team whenever they played against Hwange at the Colliery Stadium.

The chapter also held numerous fund raising activities in and around Hwange such as selling club replica shirts as well as organising and hosting a successful Miss Highlanders-Hwange beauty pageant.

When he returned to his hometown of Bulawayo, he continued being actively involved in Highlanders issues, albeit behind the scenes.

Armed with belief that he has gained enough experience over the years, 52-year/old Mgcini Mafu announced his candidature for the Highlanders executive committee member.

“I will not bore members by coming up with outrageous promises of things that I will do. A committee member’s duties are clearly defined in the constitution and when someone promises you other things, then people must know that those are fake promises,” says Mafu.

He says if elected into office, he will work flat out to push the membership drive, not only in Bulawayo, but other areas outside the city as well.

“As a committee member, I don’t believe in travelling on the team bus everytime while sleeping in hotels with the team; no that is not my way of doing things. A committee member must be part of an advance party where he will get a chance to mobilise supporters say on the eve of the match, encourage them to become members, while hearing their concerns, but if you arrive say in Ngezi on the day of the match, when will you meet the supporters? Once in office I will make that my priority to get as many people as possible into becoming members where they aslo get to have a say in the administration of their club,” said Mafu.

Mafu will square off against Bheka Sibanda, who has financially assisted the club, especially the juniors, in the past.

