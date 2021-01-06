Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

THREE suspects who allegedly killed an illegal fuel dealer from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo for intervening in a street fight have appeared in court.

Clifford Sibanda (24) of New Lobengula suburb, Fisani Ncube (27) and Bizwelihle Ncube (27) both of Emakhandeni suburb allegedly ganged up and stabbed Blessing Taruona (28) before indiscriminately attacking him all over the body using a knobkerrie resulting in his death.

The three accused persons appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Taruona

.They were remanded in custody to January 16.

The trio is also linked to a series of robbery cases under case numbers CR53/04/20 and34/12/20, which occurred in Magwegwe.Prosecuting, Mr Terence Chakanyuka said on December 28 last year at around 5PM, the three accused persons went to an area near Garikai houses in Cowdray Park where they started participating in a gambling school.

The court heard that the trio then left and went to a nearby tuck-shop where they confronted one Justice Makomborero of Cowdray Park who they accused of swindling them of their money during gambling.

They accosted him and demanded their money back.A misunderstanding ensued resulted in Taruona intervening in the scuffle to stop the fight

.“A fist fight ensued between one of the accused persons, Sibanda and the now deceased. Sibanda then stabbed the late Taruona with a knife on his abdomen and he sustained a deep cut,” said Mr Chakanyuka.

Taruona tried to flee upon realizing that he had been injured, but the three accused persons chased after him.

The court heard that the accused persons caught up with him and Sibanda took a knobkerrie from his satchel and struck him on his forehead and he fell down.

Fisani picked a stone and hit Taruona on the ribs as Sibanda continued striking him on the head several times with a knobkerrie until he lost consciousness and later died on the spot.

Soon after committing the alleged offence, the trio fled from the scene leaving the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

A police report was made leading to the three men.

In opposing bail, Mr Chakanyuka argued that there was no guarantee that if released on bail, the three suspects would not abscond due to the gravity of the alleged offence.

He said the suspects are well-known criminals under police investigations for a series of robberies in Magwegwe hence if granted bail, they were likely to abscond.“Due to the nature of the offence committed and the possibility of either capital punishment or a lengthy prison term upon conviction, the accused persons may be tempted to abscond if granted bail,” said

Mr Chakanyuka.

The three men are facing other robbery charges and it is alleged that they attacked their victims using knives and stole valuables including cash.

