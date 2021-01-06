Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has given the green light for FC Platinum to face Simba Sports Club of Tanzania in a Confederation of African Football Champions League first round second leg fixture in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Football Association who made the application on behalf of the Zimbabwean champions said FC Platinum had been given the green light to fulfil the fixture.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that following the suspension of all sporting activities in the country and the subsequent application for clearance by Zifa, the Sport and Recreation Commission has authorised FC Platinum to play against Simba SC in a champions league fixture. The match is slated for the 6th of January 2021 at Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania at 4 PM.

“Zifa wishes FC Platinum all the best, and we are optimistic that they will once again qualify for the prestigious group stages of the Caf Champions League. The Association is grateful to the Sport and Recreation Commission for clearing this important match,’’ said Zifa.

Xolisani Gwesela, the Zifa communications and competitions manager explained that when the new lock-down regulations were announced on Saturday, it meant that all clearances that had been issued were nullified, which meant the national association had to reapply for FC Platinum to fulfill the fixture in Tanzania.

“When lockdown measures were announced all clearances were nullified, we reapplied for them (FC Platinum) to fulfill their match against Simba in Tanzania. The application was made on the 3rd of January,’’ said Gwesela.

Zifa are still waiting for permission for the senior men’s national team to resume preparations for the African Nations Championship, which starts in Cameroon on 16 January. An application was made on the same day with that for FC Platinum. The locally based Warriors face their Cameroonian counterparts in Yaoundé in the opening match of the competition on 16 January. @Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...