Kaizer Chiefs progressed to the CAF Champions League group stages for the first time after a 1-0 aggregate win over CD Primero de Agosto in the first round on Tuesday evening.

The Amakhosi made three alterations from the goalless draw in the first-leg, as Lazarous Kambole, Darrel Matsheke and Bernard Parker were handed starts.

Agosto, who had the Glamour Boys on a knife edge in the reverse clash, looked to make their home ground advantage count early on through a promising free-kick but Daniel Akpeyi stood tall.

Gavin Hunt’s men began upping the tempo following the passive start and pushed the Angolan side to the edge with a free-kick near the six-yard are before Philani Zulu closed in with a solid strike.

Chiefs survived a big scare before on the half-hour mark after a threatening delivery flew across the face of goal before Akpeyi rushed off his line to prevent a clear-cut opportunity.

However, it was the Soweto giants who went ahead 41 minutes in as Leonardo Castro pounced on a left-sided cross from Khama Billiat to slot into the back of the net.

Hunt decided to stick with the initial eleven just as the second half commenced, whilst a solid block from Siyabonga Ngezana kept the Angolan outfit at bay later on.

Agosto started piling pressure on the Amakhosi midway through the second stanza, reducing Eric Mathoho and co to multiple defensive clearances.

Billiat looked to bring the Amakhosi back to life again towards the last 20 minutes after his cross-cum shot in the area flew narrowly off target.

Samir Nurkovic made a long-awaited return for the visitors after coming off the bench on 75 minutes to replace Matsheke, with the match hanging in the balance.

The Amakhosi lived on the edge in the closing stages, as Agosto went all out for the equaliser however one goal proved enough on the day. – KickOff

Like this: Like Loading...