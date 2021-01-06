Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has cleared FC Platinum’s Champions League tie against Simba SC at Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite a recent ban on all sporting activities in the country, the SRC indicated that exceptions will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis subject to the receipt of a new application from the sports discipline concerned.

Zifa confirmed that FC Platinum’s game had been okayed via a statement on Tuesday evening.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that following the suspension of all sporting activities in the country and the subsequent application for clearance by Zifa, the Sports and Recreation Commission has authorised FC Platinum to play against Simba SC in a Champions League fixture.

“Zifa wishes FC Platinum all the best, and we are optimistic that they will once again qualify for the prestigious group stages of the Caf Champions League. The association is grateful to the Sports and Recreation Commission for clearing this important match. We urge everyone to adhere to laid down regulations to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus,” read the statement.

Pure Platinum Play carry a slender 1-0 lead from the first-leg encounter and need to avoid defeat for them to progress to the group stages of the tournament, in what will be a first by any Zimbabwean team to make three back-to-back qualification to the group stages of the tournament. – @innocentskizoe

