BY Melody Chikono

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has appointed Arthur Manase as its substantial general manager /chief executive officer a year after he landed the position in an acting capacity.

The appointment, approved by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima, became effective from January 1, 2021

Manase’s appointment comes after Mavima dissolved the entire NSSA board in November last year, courting the ire of labour which accused him of making unilateral decisions. Mavima said the dissolution of the board was part of a strategic reorganisation and restructuring exercise which had been necessitated by emerging issues, hence the need to “reorganise and restructure” the institution.

NSSA board chair Clifford Matorera described Manase as a renowned professional who has served on various organisations at senior leadership level.

“Prior to his secondment to NSSA in an acting capacity in December 2019, he was employed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as executive director. He is also an astute academic who served as executive dean at the University of Zimbabwe from January 2001 to November 2013 before moving to Air Zimbabwe where he served as a legal counsel/head secretarial and corporate affairs. In October 2004 he was recruited by the central bank as deputy chief — Financial Intelligence Unit and principal director and principal legal advisor,” he said.

Matorera said Manase had demonstrated his leadership prowess at the authority having turned around NSSA’s fortunes by ushering in a new culture founded on transparency, honesty and accountability.

He added that Manase received more than 10 prestigious local and international awards and certification from various organisations spanning across service delivery, corporate social responsibility and business leadership.

“Arthur led the way by scooping three awards at the Institute of Corporate Directors Zimbabwe, corporate directors excellence 2020.

Another feather to his cap was the successful rebranding of NSSA that culminated in the unveiling of a new corporate identity in December 2020,” he said.

NSSA, which recently rebranded, was created through the National Social Security Authority Act (Chapter 17:04) of 1989. The legislation empowers the Labour and Social Services minister to establish a social security fund.

