Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

Piraishe Mabhena — who passed on on New Year’s Day and was laid to rest on Monday — has been described as an administrator par excellence.

This was said by the Zimbabwe Chess Federation president, Collen Tongowona, as the association sent their condolence message to the Mabhena family.

Mabhena (42) developed complications after he underwent an operation and was laid to rest at his rural home in Mberengwa on Monday afternoon.

Mabhena, who was the chairperson of Club Licensing First Instance Body (FIB), was also Zimbabwe Chess Federation Masvingo Province chairperson, a position he held from 2019 until the time of his death.

In his condolence message Tongowona said they had lost a sportsperson who was passionate about sport development.

“We are saddened by the death of one of us Piraishe Mabhena who passed on New Year’s Day. He was our provincial chairperson and served the sport with distinction.

“Mabhena was so passionate about sport and we are at a loss of words and sport will never be the same again. He would sacrifice his resources travelling all the way from Hippo Valley so as to see sport grow.

“Chess has lost an administrator who wanted to see the sport develop and it will be very difficult to replace him. He was so hardworking and the moment he became part of the family, the sport grew from strength to strength,” said Tongowona.

ZIFA Eastern Region Division One Soccer League chairman, Davison Muchena, said his predecessor had taught him a lot in terms of football administration and the game has lost a passionate person who had the sport at heart.

“We are at a loss of words as I had worked with Mabhena on different platforms. He was so into sport and we are left poorer without him,” said Muchena.

Mabhena’s time in football administration saw him serve the game as an Eastern Region chairperson, National Executive Committee Member and FIB chairperson, a position he held till his untimely death.

