Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are still hopeful their annual general meeting (AGM) set for the end of this month will go ahead despite a ban on public gatherings by the Government as well as a freeze on all sporting events by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

Bosso are also due to hold elections for the posts of club chairman, secretary-general as well as committee member on the first Sunday of February.

The Government on Saturday imposed a 30-day Level 4 lockdown in an effort to curb a surge in the Covid-19 second wave.

Following the pronouncement by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Health and Child Care Minister, the SRC immediately issued a directive freezing all sporting activities for the next 30 days.

“In light of the additional lockdown measures announced this 2nd January 2021 by the Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Hon (Rtd) General Dr CGDN Chiwenga, who is also responsible for the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Sports and Recreation Commission in consultation with the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Hon Dr KL Coventry, has with immediate effect suspended all sporting activity in Zimbabwe, subject to review on the 31st of January, 2021. Any exceptions will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis subject to the receipt of a new application from the sports discipline concerned. Violations of this directive will be prosecuted,” read the SRC statement.

Bosso said they are constitutionally bound to deliver an annual general meeting on a set date, with club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube saying they were hoping the process will proceed as planned.

“Notwithstanding the lockdown, we are bound by the constitution to deliver an AGM on a set date and we are hoping that this will still be a possibility within the limiting and limited context of the Covid-19 reality. We remain hopeful,” said Dube.

There have been insinuations that Highlanders might hold a virtual meeting, but Dube yesterday said that idea has not been considered for now.

“I am not sure if this (virtual meeting) is an available option presently,” said Dube.

While the yearly meeting might sail well through virtual means, it’s the eargely awaited elections that might pose challenges for the country’s oldest football club.

The elections are conducted through a secret ballot and are tentatively set for February 7 after the 30-day order, although that is dependent on whether the present rate of infections would have subsided and lockdown eased.

