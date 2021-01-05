BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

THE case of DJ Fantan, real name Arnold Kamudyariwa, who is being charged together with Chillspot Records co-founder, Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, and Tinashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Dhama on charges of violating Covid19 regulations by hosting a New Year’s crossover gig has been transferred to Rotten Row Magistrates Court.

The trio was taken to Mbare Magistrates Courts this morning, shortly before they were transferred to the Rotten Row Courts.

More details to follow…

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...