BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

CHILLSPOT Records boss DJ Fantan, real name Arnold Kamudyariwa (33), and his co- accused Simbarashe Chanachimwe (27) and Tafadzwa Kadzimwe (31) have been convicted for organising an illegal crossover gig during lockdown in Mbare’s Matapi flats on New Year’s eve.

DJ Fantan, Kadzimwe, popularly known as Levels and Chanachimwe popularly known as Dhama were convicted on their own plea when they appeared before magistrate Vongai Guwuriro, who remanded them in custody for ruling tomorrow.

More details to follow…

