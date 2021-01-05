Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A BULAWAYO-based film production company, Is’khetho Productions which has been registered as a wholly arts company has revealed its 2021 goals of having more musicians, actors, dancers and comedians.

The stable, one of the fast-growing in the city and country is known for the Ubudlwangudlwangu series. Now, its focus is to have full time in-house arts practitioners as part of efforts to increase its growth and productivity.

The growth is to be facilitated by the “The Dispensation of a New Era at Is’khetho Productions” mantra after the organisation formed in March last year was formally registered as a company in December last year.

Is’khetho productions managing director Sandile Mele said they want to spearhead grooming and mentorship of arts practitioners as that’s what many lack for their growth.

“Our main aim is to groom and train up-and-coming artistes who have a great passion in the music industry and just need grooming and mentorship. Our plan is to create shows for them by tapping into the virtual space and also arrange collaborations for them with other artistes who are already making it in the industry.

“As for actors, we want their growth to be self-explanatory on what they do in front of the camera after the grooming and links to the international film community,” said Mele.

The stable manages about 15 musicians, among them up-and-coming artistes KV, Leaf G, Blaq Dot and Unrulyking.

“We now have 15 musicians and we’re targeting to get 50, 120 actors, 20 comedians and 30 dancers over the course of the year,” she said. –@mthabisi_mthire.

