Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reviewed upwards the fuel prices for both diesel and petrol effective today.

In a statement, ZERA announced the new fuel prices which will see diesel going for ZWL$ 100.91 or US$ 1.23 per liter up from ZWL$ 97.24 or US$ 1.19 per liter.

Petrol is now ZWL$ 99.35 or US$ 1.21 per liter up from ZWL 99.44 0r US$ 1.19.

“Please be advised that fuel prices effective Tuesday January 5, 2021 are as follows. Diesel 50 maximum pump price is now ZWL 100.91 or US$ 1.23 per liter. Blend maximum pump price is now ZWL$ 99.35 or US$ 1.21.

Operators however sell at prices below the cap depending trading advantages,” reads the ZERA statement.

