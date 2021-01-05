Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GWANDA-BASED gold mining firm, Blanket Mine, is set to commission its Central Shaft during the first quarter, adding impetus to the company’s production target of between 61 000 67 000 ounces this year.

Caledonia Mining Corporation, which owns Blanket Mine completed the Central Shaft sinking programme in July 2019.

Equipping of the shaft has been slower than anticipated due to the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New York Stock Exchange and Aim-listed mining group, said:

“Central Shaft is scheduled to be commissioned during the first quarter of 2021.

“Targets production of 61 000 to 67 000oz of gold in 2021; targets production of 80 000oz of gold per annum from 2022.”

Meanwhile, Caledonia has declared an increased quarterly dividend payment of US$0,11 on each of the company’s shares.

The mining group said the review is a 10 percent increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 10 cents that was paid in October 2020. – @okazunga

