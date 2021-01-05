Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA has written to continental football authority Caf seeking the postponement of this month’s African Nations Championship (Chan) that is set for Cameroon from January 16 to February 7.

Zifa has cited an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases globally and believes staging the tournament will jeopardise the health of not only players, but officials as well.

Last week, the association came face to face with the realities of the global pandemic after 14 members of the Warriors camp, nine players and five members of the technical staff, tested positive for Covid-19, which led to the immediate suspension of all training sessions.

On Monday the association wrote to Caf asking that the tournament be postponed to a later date to allow the world to deal with the pandemic.

“We feel there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases globally and Zimbabwe included. Our thinking is postponing the tournament will safegourd the health of players and officials since there is now a high risk of transmissions,” said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.

The chaotic preparations due to the positive Covid-19 cases in camp might also have influenced Zifa to call for the postponement of the tournament since they have not held any training sessions, while the team is expected to leave for Yaounde on Sunday.

Zifa also wrote to the Sports and Recreation Commission asking for permission to resume training, but is yet to get a response from the country’s supreme sports body.

Retests for the positive members of the team are expected tomorrow.

The Warriors were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali.

They are set to kick-off the group matches with a clash against Cameroon on January 16 then take on Burkina Faso on January 21 before wrapping their group games with a tie against Mali on January 24.

