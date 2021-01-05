Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has appointed Mr Arthur Manase as substantive general manager with effect from January 1, 2021.

An experienced legal practioner, Mr Manase has been acting general manager at the State-controlled pension fund since December 2019.

In a statement, NSSA said Mr Manase’s appointment was duly done in terms of Section 25 of the NSSA Act (Chapter 17:04)and Section 17 (2) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31).

“The NSSA board is pleased to announce the appointment of Arthur Johnson Manase as substantive general manager/chief executive officer of NSSA with effect from 1 January 2021,” it said.

Mr Manase is presently enrolled for PhD studies with the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), holds a Master of Laws from Cambridge University, Bachelor of Laws and a First Class Bachelor of Law (Honours) all from UZ. [email protected]

