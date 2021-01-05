Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

GOVERNMENT in partnership with development partners has rolled out a six-month drought relief programme in which vulnerable families would receive cash and grocery vouchers in the Midlands Province.

Bankrolled by USAID and implemented by Plan International, the urban social assistance program is so far benefiting a total of 58 000 people in the province.

22 000 people are benefiting from Kwekwe, while 18 000 are benefiting from Gweru, 10 000 in Gokwe and another 8 000 beneficiaries were drawn from Redcliff with more people expected to be incorporated.

The Government working closely with World Food Programme and Plan International wants to improve the nutritional status of vulnerable communities in Midlands province.

The initiative kicked off in August 2020 and is expected to end in February, but WFP is appealing for additional resources to extend the programme.

The beneficiaries are each being paid US$12 a month or given vouchers.

According to World Food Programme spokesperson Claire Nevill, close to 8 million people in the country are in dire need of food assistance

“WFP has mobilised US$175 million to give food assistance to 5 million people in the country during the first half of 2021 and the number is going to be increased to reach a target of about 8 million people as the country has been hit by severe droughts which has resulted in erratic rainfall patterns as well as natural disasters like cyclones.

“With over 7.7 million people in Zimbabwe struggling to feed themselves, WFP is scaling up its operations to deliver close to 40 000 tonnes of food to 5 million people up from 3.5 million people in January next year,” she said.

WFP urgently needs an additional US$204 million in funding.

The food relief programme is also running concurrently with other complimentary activities such as nutrition sessions and savings practices as well as gender-based violence.

“One of the major causes of gender-based violence is hunger and poverty. WFP is conducting awareness sessions with urban communities on protection, and gender-based violence as well as informing households about dietary diversity and nutritional impact,” said Nevill.

