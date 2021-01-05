Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE new year has started on the wrong footing for sportspersons following the imposition of a strict lockdown on Saturday due to to the continued surge in Covid-19 infections in the country.

Following announcement of the tightened lockdown, the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation suspended all sporting activities in the country subject to review on January 31.

January was set to have a busy sports schedule, but all that hope has been dashed by the new lockdown restrictions.

Zifa had hoped teams could start training from yesterday and had proposed the first week of March for commencement of the Premier Soccer League and regional league programmes, but that is now all highly unlikely.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has temporarily shelved all planned cricket activity after the announcement of stricter lockdown. The Twenty20 domestic competition that was scheduled to start in Harare on Monday next week has been halted.

ZC is, however, looking to reschedule the Twenty20 tournament as soon as it is possible for sports to resume in the country.

In athletics, the rescheduled Liquor Hub Fun Run that had been set for January 10has also fallen victim to the stricter lockdown. The sixth edition of the fun run had initially been scheduled for December 6, but was postponed to ensure organisers complied with Covid-19 protocols.

The Bulawayo Athletics Board Cross Country Championships had already been cleared to go ahead on January 16, at its traditional venue, Mpopoma Park, but it too will either be rescheduled or cancelled.

The Zimbabwe Aquatic Union was already half-way into its swimming season and is now hoping that the latest lockdown won’t be longer than 30 days for them to complete their season.

Triathlon was also set to kick-start its second-half of the season on January 10, while the

Zimbabwe Netball Association (ZINA) was already preparing to return to the court at the end of the festive season. – @innocentskizoe

