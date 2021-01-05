Willard Katsande is one of the notable absentees from the Kaizer Chiefs squad currently in Angola and Siya sources have since indicated the reason for this.

Chiefs are preparing to face-off with 1º de Agosto in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League competition, one win away from booking their spot in the group stages.

Amongst the 18 players currently in camp, the Soweto giants received a boost with Samir Nurkovic’s return to the squad, however, they will be without the likes of Itumeleng Khune and Katsande who have not travelled with the team to Angola.

According to Siya sources close to the club, Katsande is believed to have tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolating. Meanwhile, the reason for Khune’s absence remains unknown at this point.

Chiefs’ clash against Agosto will get underway at the Estádio 11 de Novembro on Tuesday evening with the two sides heading into the encounter 0-0 on aggregate.

The Soweto giants will thereafter return to league action on Saturday with a clash against Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium. – Soccer Laduma

Like this: Like Loading...