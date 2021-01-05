Chronicle Reporter

FOUR more people succumbed to Covid-19 as the country recorded 564 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases to 15 829.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 384 while the national recovery rate stands at 74 percent.

A total of 1 874 PCR tests were conducted yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the recorded 564 new cases are local transmissions.

The highest number of 299 cases was reported in Harare followed by Mashonaland East which had 62 new cases.

Midlands recorded 59 new cases while Manicaland had 46 new cases.

Bulawayo recorded 31 new cases with Mashonaland Central and Masvingo recorded 29 and 20 new cases respectively. Matabeleland North recorded 16 news cases while Matabeleland South had two new cases.

“As of January 4, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 15 829 confirmed cases, 11 716 recoveries and 384 deaths,” reads the statement.

“One hundred and forty-two new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 74 percent and active case go up to 3 729 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 3 592 new cases 3 086 recoveries, 407 active cases and 99 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 1 473 cases, 990 recoveries, 471 active cases and 12 deaths, while Matabeleland North has 608 cases, 488 recoveries, 116 active cases and four deaths.

Like this: Like Loading...