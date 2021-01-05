Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

LOCAL rivalry between Simba SC and Young Africans in Tanzania has worked to the favour of FC Platinum after Young Africans’ fans said they will be rooting for the Zimbabwe champions in Wednesday evening’s Total Caf Champions League first round second-leg tie at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

FC Platinum need to avoid defeat for them to sail through to the group stages, while their hosts need to win by two clear goals.

Caf has allowed fans’ attendance in the stadium that carries 60 000, but only 50 percent of the carrying capacity will be allowed.

Young Africans’ fans said they too will be at the stadium to cheer the Zimbabwe champions “because our rivals talk too much hence our decision to support FC Platinum”.

“I hope FC Platinum play well; as supporters of Young Africans, we will go to the stadium to support FC Platinum because Simba SC is our enemy, their fans also talk too much. Too much talk yet nothing on the field,” said a Young Africans fan in a video posted on the FC Platinum Facebook timeline.

Highlanders fans are familiar with Young Africans, who dumped them out of the Champions League tournament in 2001. The two sides had drawn 2-2 in Tanzania in the first leg to set up what looked like a routine win in the return leg at Barbourfields Stadium, but Bosso fans were stunned when the visitors took a 2-0 lead.

Violence erupted when a penalty was awarded against Bosso, resulting in a 15-minute stoppage and eventually the match was called off.

