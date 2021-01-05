BY NIZBERT MOYO

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) employees have been awarded a certificate to operate as a fully-fledged union after registering to operate in August last year.

Secretary-general of the Judiciary Employees Union of Zimbabwe Percival Mcijo told NewsDay that they got the certificate late last year, adding that the move would give them the leeway to tackle some of the grey areas in their profession.

“Workers need negotiated conditions of work, not things that are imposed on them,” said Mcijo, adding that some of their members were previously being transferred from one station to another without any negotiations.

He said some of the grievances include a poor grading system, adding that some of the workers do not know which grades they belong to because they have not been involved as workers in the job evaluation exercise.

Mcijo said they were also deprived of their right to leave days, with some of their days ending up being forfeited.

He said they had previously failed to confront their employer because they had no operating certificate.

Government, Mcijo said, was taking advantage of the non-availability of the labour body.

