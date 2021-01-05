Editorial comment

IT’S a fact that a new and more vicious wave of COVID-19 is upon us, and we need to exercise more vigilance to stay safe and alive. We simply have to comply with the containment measures put in place by government and health authorities.

The callous defiance and casual approach being witnessed in some public places such as churches, beer and shopping outlets is worrisome.

Reports have emerged that despite the ban, some beer outlets, bars and churches have chosen to defy the directive through backdoor operations while some business leaders and celebrities are hosting lavish parties, attracting large gatherings without observing safety protocols.

Church leaders and business operators ought to respect the sanctity of human life by helping enforce the prescribed safety measures until the storm has subsided. After all, life is more precious than silver and gold. True leaders are born during such calamities. Given the parlous state of our health delivery system, Zimbabwe at this moment in time needs leaders who value people’s lives more than anything else.

It’s true that another 30-day lockdown period will have a devastating impact on the already fragile economy, but businesses need to craft other strategies to navigate this storm without putting people’s lives at risk.

While government is obliged to save lives at all costs, individuals have a much bigger role to play in keeping the virulent disease at bay by complying with the prescribed safety measures.

Government, before unleashing security agents on offenders, has to carry out massive awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the benefits of staying at home, proper wearing of face masks, sanitisation and avoiding public gatherings.

Rights defenders, who oftentimes cry foul over abuses perpetrated by security forces, also ought to come to the table and help enlighten citizens on the need to observe safety regulations. It needs to be made very clear that the restrictive measures, though tough, are not meant to punish citizens but to save lives.

COVID-19 is real and lethal.

The virus knows no social or economic status, nor does it have respect for political or religious affiliation. Everyone is susceptible to infection, so we all have to keep guard over our lives and those of loved ones.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...