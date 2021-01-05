guest column:Emmanuel Zvada

Just as business leaders thought they could start thinking about a new normal, a different kind of reality began to set in. In the past year, we have seen companies face serious disruptions but the second wave caught everyone unaware again as many had relaxed. The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on leaders in business and nations. Crises normally bring out the best and worst leaders as the true character of a leader or employer is reviewed during a crisis.

COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, and in many parts of Zimbabwe, records for new cases are set daily. While the second wave of the pandemic is here in earnest, it’s easy to be lulled into a false sense of normalcy.

The second wave of coronavirus is a defining moment for true leaders to emerge and manage the situation. A leader’s response to a crisis is much more than speeches. Business leaders across every industry are getting a dosage of crisis management again so that they navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

To companies that had already put systems and processes in place for work from home, there will be no challenge but to those that had relaxed, it’s a headache again as the whole month of shutdown will be an unproductive month.

Leaders must demonstrate a well-oiled business continuity machine and the ability to continuously adapt and respond to new challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic has sent employers into a frenzy as they try to stay abreast of new developments and do everything, they can to protect their employees and their business.

Calm, principled, and decisive leaders continue to be an essential ingredient for navigating a situation that affects everyone, directly or indirectly.

Good leaders need to not only formulate return-to-work plans and adjust work processes for the short-term recovery of operations but also discern what longer-term impacts this pandemic will have overall.

To be sure, another lockdown amid a second wave could further damage an already fragile global economy. Positive, effective leadership helps us navigate crises and forge ahead in moments of uncertainty like the time we are in.

Leaders should act on three essentials which are clarifying purpose, supporting stakeholders, and bolstering emotional and organisational resilience. Responsible business leaders have an important role to play for effective navigation of organisations during this second wave for no one knows when it will end.

Continuous communication is key

If leaders are not prepared to manage remote teams or if these teams don’t have good communication and collaboration habits in place, the effects of this virus could disrupt team connectivity, morale, and accountability — not to mention results. Good leaders should relentlessly communicate so that the followers do not operate in darkness. This will also avoid rumours especially during a crisis. People are obviously nervous about the implications of the virus, and it is essential to keep them engaged, informed, and safe.

If you do not provide information, guidance, and direction even if it is the same as what you provided last week — people tend to make up stories (look at the panic over toilet paper). When people aren’t clear on what to do, they do what others are doing, even if it doesn’t make sense. Successful companies show a higher frequency of interaction and more direct interaction between leadership and teams.

Crises require leaders to take responsibility and do this visibly. By being visible and responsible, they are showing accountability and sharing risks with their followers, an important sign of solidarity with the many health workers and others who face personal risks during the pandemic. By being responsible, they show and model personal vulnerability.

Taking responsibility also means that leaders exhibit consistency and resilience, that they are in this for the long haul and can be relied on to continue to persevere on behalf of their followers.

Be honest about the harshness of the situation and clearly explain what the business must do to survive. But take caution to only share what you know for certain.

If you don’t have all the answers at that moment or a firm idea when things will return to normal, it is advisable you commit to providing regular updates.

Employers must do all they can to prevent rumours from circulating and communicate proper information via proper channels.

When your organisation goes through unstable or challenging times, it’s critical that everyone on your team adopts a mindset of resilience.

A mindset of resilience is being able to adapt to changing circumstances, incorporate new behaviors and follow new processes. Resilience is the process of being able to adapt well and bounce back quickly in times of stress. Developing resilience can help you cope adaptively and bounce back after changes, challenges and setbacks.

It can help you maintain caring relationships with others and help you maintain a positive and easygoing disposition.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...