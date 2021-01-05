by ARTS REPORTER

THE usually serene town of Mutoko recently reverberated into life after a locally-based Afro-fusion musician Tinofa Edwin Muronzi launched his seventh album at a glittering event held at Nyamakwere Lodges.

Muronzi, popularly known as Biggerz, launched the seven-track album Hupenyu Hauna Mugoni before a small crowd including the who is who of Mutoko who gathered to support one of their own.

The launch was done under strict COVID-19 regulations.

Biggerz, who fronts The Pitching-Afro Band, roped in the services of seasoned mbira player Godfrey Zemba of the famous ZataZemba Mbira Crew, whose contribution was outstanding, played the traditional instrument with etiquette and finesse.

“The launch was marvellous and a learning curve. This is my maiden launch and I met a lot of challenges which made me realise who I am. I have learnt that launching an album is as good as a wedding day which needs a holistic approach.

“I am happy with the support I am getting from the Mutoko community. They have confidence in me that one day I will be known as a musician who hails from Mutoko putting this town on the map,” he said.

Some of the songs on the latest album include Chigamba, Hupenyu Hauna Mugoni, Macharangwanda and Dutumupengo, among others.

The giant musician, as depicted by his nickname, received a major boost on the night after a local businessman Blessing Kanhema gave him a brand new music kit.

Kanhema, affectionately known as Boss Kanhema, was also the highest bidder after he bought the new CD for US$1 000.

Muronzi, who is a Literature in English teacher and principal at Mutoko’s Munashe Private High School, said he was motivated by the generosity of the Mutoko community.

“I relocated to Mutoko in 2019 for the private school business. I had released six albums before but had challenges of instruments and transport as well as poor recording studios,” he added.

The album launch was also graced by popular National FM DJs Ezra Kaunda and Rabson Umali.

