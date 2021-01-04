Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ACTOR-cum-musician Madlela Skhobokhobo’s song 50 Du! made the top 10 in the Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 tracks for 2020 a development that he said showed that his brand continues to grow.

The song released in September beat some popular names such as Winky D (Sekai at number 11), Killer T (Hazvigone at number 24), Enzo Ishall (Waibata at number 26) and the South Africa viral hit, John Vuli Gate by Mapara A Jazz, which was at position 18 and Master KG’s Jerusalema at number 15. Sungura artiste Mark Ngwazi took the top spot with his track Taurai Madzoka.

Last year on the same chart, Madlela was number 31 with the song Celebrate featuring Boyoyo.

Madlela said breaking the top 10 was part of his dream to make it nationally.

“Our vision is to bring dignity to the art from Matabeleland and the time has come for us to not play second fiddle to anyone. It mustn’t be an issue that we are from Matabeleland, but we must be judged by our works and have national appeal,” said Madlela.

“It has been an improvement as last year I was number 31 and this year I’m on number 10.”

Madlela said the next stop is topping the charts.

“We want to be on number one next time that we enter the competition. It might not be me, but it can be someone else from Matabeleland that will make the nation dance to our music. We want to reach out as far as Zvimba, Chiredzi for example,” said Madlela.

He said barring Covid-19 restrictions, this year he wanted to perform around Zimbabwe.

“This year I had planned to go out and perform in all corners of Zimbabwe. You will never know who will love my music. I saw it when I shared the stage with Macheso in 2019 at the Homestead in Bulawayo. Most of the people didn’t know me, but when I got off stage, they were all full of praises,” said Madlela.

The music video of 50 Du! was released with the song last year. The 10-minute-long music video which is a continuation of Madlela’s hit, Ngamnanka uSamaMoe is very captivating. The song and video is centred around the reckless SaMaMoe who splashes R50 000 on material things, getting robbed along the way. — @bonganinkunzi

