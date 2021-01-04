Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Prominent Gweru businessman and gold miner, Mr Philemon Mubata has died.

He was 53.

Mr Mubata, who was director for Big Valley Masters Group of companies, succumbed to Covid-19 while admitted at a private hospital in Gweru in the early hours of today. His brother, Costa, confirmed the demise of Mr Mubata which he said has left a huge scar not only to the Mubata family but the Gweru community as a whole.

He said the family was still in a shock at Mr Mubata’s sudden death.

“The death was rather sudden and we are still in shock, he only complained of dizziness yesterday (Sunday) at around 4 pm and we decided to take him to the hospital at around 5pm,” he said.

Costa said at the hospital, his brother was tested for Covid-19 and the results returned positive.

“He was admitted after testing positive to Covid-19 and today(yesterday) and around 4 am we received sad news that he was no more, we are in pain,” he said.

Costa described his late brother as a family man, a philanthropist and a soccer fanatic who will be dearly missed.

“His works speaks for themselves, he loved his family, he was a philanthropists who has done a lot for the community of Gweru, above all he was a fan of soccer and had his football team, Big Valley Masters which is in Division 1. The team was founded in 1999,” he said.

Big Valley Masters mining’ s acting general manager, Mr Lovemore Mutema said Mr Mubata’s death came as a shock to the Gweru and and Shurugwi community.

“We were together at the mine a day before and he looked fine. Everyone is still in a state of shock that he has suddenly passed away, he was a man of the people and he will be dearly missed by both, Shurugwi and Gweru community,” he said.

He said Big Valley Masters had about 100 employees and over 300 contractors at its mining concern in Shurugwi .

He is survived by wife Egness and four children two boys and two girls.

