Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UNITED KINGDOM based Plumtree born gospel musician David Moyo also known as Dave oka Masuku has released his debut 11 track gospel album titled Umalusi Ngu Jehova.

The album was released from his UK base on December 28 with one of the tracks Umalusi Ngu Jehova, dropped early this year, became a fan favourite especially on Khulumani FM.

The album, produced at a South African studio Sam Magic studio and United Kingdom based studio Sound on Sound, has tracks namely Umalusi Ngu Jehova, Wenhliziyo yami, Ngikhokhele, Ukudumisa, Eloyi Eloyi, Ngimfunene, Umoya, Siyabonga Simakade, Dwala laphakade, Uma ngiguqa and Umalusi nguJehova (Instrumental).

Having a feel of the album one is drawn to ask questions how someone who is just venturing into gospel music has a great uplifting treat to as many who might need just some comforting and encouraging positive vibes.

Speaking from his UK base to Chronicle Showbiz on New Year’s Eve, the 43- year-old musician from rural Plumtree said he draws his inspiration from his late mother and became professionally into music in 2018.

“I was raised by my late mum who loved singing at church and that encouraged me to sing at the school choir, at church and, also sneak into community events and join adults sing.

“When I became a regular member of the Zion Church, I had a particular love for the song and verse in Psalms 23 – UJehova unguMalusi wami, angiyi kuswela,” said Dave oka Masuku.

Inspired by Benjamin Dube and Sipho Makhabane, the artiste moved to South Africa in 1998 and had several attempts to try to record and perform with not much support.

“It’s always challenging to do all this without knowing the game of the music industry. Once I moved in the UK in 2013, I really vowed to focus and push myself to record.

“I credit Qiniso Nsele, Nobukhosi Sibanda and my better half Lindiwe Nkala for not only backing me but for encouraging me to keep the faith,” said Dave oka Masuku.

The album is available online at Bandcamp and will soon be available at other streamlining services.

“This is a journey I’ve embarked on and I’m so excited I got started. I’ll not rush things but I’ll let this first album really settle and reach out far and wide. It’s only after a while that I’ll do the next one.

“Working with friends and post Covid-19, I’m looking at doing shows, wedding, parties and also community benefit events as a way of giving back to the society,” said Dave oka Masuku. – @mthabisi_mthire.

