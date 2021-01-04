Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum shot stopper Petros Mhari says the team will fight tooth and nail when they face Simba SC in the Total Caf Champions league encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday in honour of late businessman Worthwhile Mugabe

Mugabe succumbed to Covid-19 in Harare on Thursday last week and was laid to rest at Umvutshwa Cemetery in Bulawayo on Saturday, the day he would have celebrated his 53rd birthday.

He was an avid football person and was heavily involved in the formation of FC Platinum in 1995.

When they were promoted to the Premier Soccer League, he together with close compatriot Omega Sibanda were personally involved in recruiting players for the Zvishavane-based side resulting in the team being called Moneybags.

“His death really shocked us as players. We were close to him and he was always with the team. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t bid him farewell since we were going to Tanzania for our second-leg match against Simba SC, but in order to pay him back for all the good he has done for us, we will break every bone on Wednesday to make sure we progress to the group stages. As the skipper and on behalf of every player, we are dedicating the match to mdara wedu Worthwhile Mugabe, ” said Mhari.

Pure Platinum Play arrived in Tanzania on Saturday and immediately got down to business later in the day, as they push to sail through at the expense of the East African side, which needs a two-goal cushion to sail through, having fallen 1-0 in the first-leg at the National Sports Stadium courtesy of a Perfect Chikwende strike.

Coach Norman Mapeza has refused to be cowed by the hosts and told local journalists that he was in Tanzania to compete and was not worried by Simba SC’s home record.

Like this: Like Loading...