Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE yesterday 774 Covid-19 cases, the highest number of cases since the first case was reported in the country in March last year.

The country has now recorded 15 265 cases and 380 deaths.

11 574 people have recovered from Covid-19 and the country’s active cases stand at 3 311.

Since the start of the new year, Zimbabwe has recorded 1 398 new cases and 17 deaths.

The spike in Covid-19 cases has forced Government to impose a tightened lockdown to curtail the spread of the virus. The majority of the new cases, 571 of them were recorded in Harare.

Three deaths were recorded in the country one each in Bulawayo, Manicaland and Mashonaland.

The new Covid-19 cases have seen the country’s positivity rate increasing to 23 percent which is above the World Health Organization’s (WHO) five percent recommended infection rate.

Harare leads in Covid-19 cases with 4 631 cases and 164 deaths followed by Bulawayo with 3 561 confirmed cases and 98 deaths.

Government has urged members of the public to consider the Covid-19 situation as a matter of life and death.

