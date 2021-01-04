Thupeyo Muleya,Beitbridge Bureau

The movement of travellers at Beitbridge Border Post has improved after authorities from Zimbabwe and South Africa addressed that bottlenecks that had resulted in people spending at least 48 hours to cross the border in the last few weeks.

In addition, South Africa has deployed more workers at six busy borders including Beitbridge to speed up the clearance of traffic under strict Covid-19 protocols.

SA’s Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aron Motsoaledi told the media yesterday that they were going to be very strict with those trying to enter the neighbouring country using fake Covid-19 certificates.

“We are not going to entertain those who use fraudulent documents. Our immigration officers are going to refuse them entry as undesirable immigrants,” he said.

He said they were adding more workers to complement the efforts by the military to minimize irregular migration at illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River.

“We are deploying additional 60 immigration officials to work with the National Defence Forces in curbing issues of border jumping along our borders.

“A helicopter is being dispatched to aid patrols along our border with Zimbabwe,” said the Minister.

Very short moving queues of southbound light motor vehicles could be seen on the Zimbabwean border by the end of the day.

In addition, traffic has been separated into light and heavy vehicles and buses to enhance a speedy flow of operations.

Hand washing basins and foot baths have also been put at all entry points to buildings in the border to minimize the risk of coronavirus infections.

It is also understood that the bulky of Zimbabweans based in South Africa left the country between December 28 and New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile a total of 74 Zimbabweans were refused entry into South Africa and returned, after finding their way to the neighbouring country illegally.

The department of immigration in Zimbabwe is also conducting an enforcement and compliance operation targeting border jumpers and is intercepting an average of 40 people daily. @tupeyo

