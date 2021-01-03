BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FORMER Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tobey believes former Warriors skipper Willard Katsande has earned legendary status at Kaizer Chiefs after serving the club for a decade.

The ex-Warriors midfielder is set to celebrate his tenth year as a member of the Amakhosi team in August.

He joined the Naturena side on August 1, 2011 from Ajax Cape Town and has played more than 300 games in which he helped them win two league titles and the MTN8 title.

Chiefs’ former captain Tovey feels the tough tackling midfielder deserves the recognition.

“You know 10 years at Chiefs yes, I mean why not? It is a long time. It takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hardwork. I mean you don’t last 10 years if you have not put much of an effort and dedication to the club. You don’t last. And it is not (under) one coach, he has obviously had lots of coaches. So for you to last 10 years all the coaches have liked what you have done. So to play 10 years it shows you have done something good for the club. You know there is not a lot of players who played 10 years for a club. It shows the club believes in you and you believe in the club.

“He has earned it you know, he has earned it. It’s up to the club and the fans to decide on that,” Tovey told KickOff.com.

Katsande has served under seven coaches in his Chiefs career.

