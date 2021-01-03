BY LORRAINE MUROMO

The Zimbabwe embassy in South Africa has with immediate effect suspended all consulate appointments stretching from today to March 26 while also slashing by half the number of clients assisted daily from 600 to 300 following the tightening of COVID-19 lockdown by the neighbouring country.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 28 moved the country from level one lockdown to level three, after a surge in COVID-19 cases and a new variant that is more virulent and spreads fast was discovered.

In a public notice dated December 31, the consulate said: “All clients who had confirmed bookings within the stated period will receive individual e-mails used to book the original appointment communicating the new appointment dates as the situation permits.”

“In order to extend services to already booked clients, the booking platform has been temporarily closed for new bookings,” it said.

The consulate advised that it will remain guided by the directions given by the host country with regards to the situation on the ground.

“The consulate undertakes to review this position through a similar communication once circumstances change,” the notice added.

The consulate reassured the public that other emergency services such as burial orders, repatriation of human remains and cancellation of passports remained available.

“Please note that clients seeking other services such as temporary travel documents, cancellation of passports and authentication of documents do not require prior booking in order to access service,” the statement

added.

“Further, clearances for the repatriation of human remains for burial in Zimbabwe will continue to be strictly processed via the existing electronic platforms.”

