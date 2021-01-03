Government has announced stricter lockdown regulations that come into effect tomorrow. The country has infact reverted to the March 2020 lockdown restrictions in response to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Government which was forced to defer the opening of schools which were set to open today, announced the stricter lockdown regulations on Saturday and said they will be in force for 30 days.

All businesses are suspended except for those providing essential services. Gatherings such as churches, weddings, parties and other such gatherings are banned. Bottle stores, bars and restaurants will be closed for the duration of the stringent regime.

Announcing the new lockdown measures, Vice President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, said essential services will operate from 8am to 3pm. The new curfew hours are now from 6Pm to 6Am.

VP Chiwenga said there was a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases during the festive period with the number of cases and deaths almost doubling in the past two months.

He said Government was left with no option but to introduce strict Covid-19 regulations which he said will be strictly enforced.

Inter-city travel is restricted to only essential services and cross-border trading has been suspended.

We want to once again appeal to citizens to strictly adhere to the new regulations meant to assist in containing the pandemic that is threatening to wipe out mankind.

Countries around the globe are battling with the second wave of the virus which is more vicious and Zimbabwe is already witnessing the effects as evidenced by increased number of infections and deaths.

People should confine themselves to their homes as advised by Government and should only move when it is necessary to do so.

Companies should implement the new normal regulations whereby they operate with skeleton staff while the rest work from home.

Police on New Year’s Eve were involved in running battles with defiant citizens that gathered for crossover parties at bars and other such places in the different towns and cities.

In Bulawayo more than 500 people were arrested for attending these crossover parties, a confirmation that people seem not to appreciate the effects of such gatherings to the spread of the pandemic.

We have said before that the police and the army can only assist in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown regulations but the onus is on individuals to ensure they refrain from activities that expose them to the pandemic.

The prevailing situation calls for immediate behaviour change to adapt to the new normal in order to contain the second wave of the pandemic that is already causing havoc in the country.

