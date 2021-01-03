Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have temporarily shelved all planned cricket activity after the announcement of stricter lockdown restrictions by the Government in light of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Immediately affected is the Twenty20 domestic competition which was scheduled to start in Harare on Monday. ZC are however looking to reschedule the Twenty20 tournament as soon as it is possible for cricket to resume in the country.

“Following the new lockdown restrictions announced by the Government in the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has with immediate effect temporarily put all cricket activities on hold.

This is a very challenging situation, but ZC’s aim is to reschedule all the affected events and fixtures, including the elite men’s domestic T20 competition which was scheduled to begin this Monday, for them to be played as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate,’’ read the statement from ZC.

The Twenty20 tournament was meant to give players an opportunity to impress selectors ahead of the three Twenty20 Internationals against Afghanistan. Logan Cup fixtures were scheduled to follow soon after for the players to put their hands up for selection for the two Tests against Afghanistan.

