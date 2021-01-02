Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

AT least 102 people died, while 398 others were injured in the 1 546 road accidents that occurred during the festive season mainly due to recklessness and speeding, police have said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the number of deaths recorded this festive season were lower compared to the previous season.

Asst Comm Nyathi most of the accidents were caused by speeding, inattention, misjudgement — following too close and recklessness on the part of drivers.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the nation that the following road traffic accident statistics were recorded from 15 December 2020 to January 02 2021 compared to 15 December 2019 to January 02 2020 which includes Unity Day, Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s holidays.

Between 15 December 2020 to January 02, 2021, at least 1 546 traffic accidents were recorded of which 67 were fatal while 102 people were killed and 398 injured while during the same period last year 1 406 accidents were recorded of which 74 were fatal. At least 111 people were killed while 503 were injured.

Most of the accidents occurred along highways and towns as a result of speeding, inattention, misjudgement following too close and recklessness on part of drivers,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said most vehicles that were involved in the accidents were exceeding their carrying capacities.

He said some motorists were now attacking police officers enforcing lockdown regulations in trying to evade arrest.

“There were two major fatal accidents. On December 25, six people died after a commuter omnibus collided head-on with a Toyota Hilux at the 75km peg along Mvuma-Gweru Road. In Mutoko 17 people perished on December 27 at the 130 km peg when an Isuzu KB collided head on with a BMW.

“We observed that both public and private vehicles are carrying more than their capacities while some of the vehicles are not roadworthy.

Vehicles with worn out tyres, defective lights, faulty brakes are being driven recklessly without regard for personal safety and that of other road users.

Some unruly elements are even attacking police officers enforcing Covid-19 regulations as witnessed in Harare and Bulawayo. This conduct will not be tolerated and the law will take its course,” he said.

