Faith Chapuza, Sunday News Reporter

THE secretariat of the Southern Africa Federation of the Disabled (SAFOD) has elected prominent disability activist, Senator Watson Khupe as the honorary treasurer of the organisation for the year 2021.

Sen Khupe was elected to the post during a two-day general assembly which was held virtually on 7 and 8 December last year.

This was the first ever general assembly which was held virtually because of Covid-19.

The SAFOD secretariat acknowledged that this was a new experience, but with its own challenges.

“It is our prayer that the coronavirus pandemic will have normalised by the time we hold the next biennial meeting in 2022, which was one of the key resolutions during the general assembly.

“At the moment we would like to urge all affiliates to ensure that the reconciliations for the funds that were sent to you are completed and sent to the secretariat in good time, as our audits are around the corner,” said the secretariat.

The other members who were elected are chairperson Wabotlhe Chimidza of Botswana, deputy chairperson (developments) Mabataung C Kaseketi of Zambia as well as two council members Cantol Pondja of Mozambique and Mercy Maunganidze of Zimbabwe. Maunganidze chairs the Disability Board of Zimbabwe.

Nondumiso Shongwe of Eswatini, who was elected deputy chairperson for Women and Under-represented Groups in the previous REC, was confirmed as the new immediate past chairperson based on a new resolution that was passed during the general assembly following a motion raised by one of the delegates.

Commenting on the developments, Sen Khupe said he was excited by his election to the regional body.

“I’m really excited that as Zimbabweans we are two, myself and Maunganidze. It shows an appreciation of the quality of work we are doing that is advocacy. It’s also an endorsement of the New Dispensation as far as disability advocacy is taking place in this country,” said Sen Khupe.

“It also shows respect for disability activists in Zimbabwe.”

Like this: Like Loading...