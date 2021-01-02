Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

Manchester United kicked off the New Year by underscoring their title credentials with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa that moved them level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Anthony Martial’s second league goal of the season and Bruno Fernandes’ second-half penalty were enough to see off a spirited Villa, who equalised through Bertrand Traore and pushed United all the way in an entertaining contest at Old Trafford.

Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash and Keinan Davis squandered late chances to snatch a point but United stood firm to end Villa’s five-game unbeaten run.

United are now 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League and level on points with champions Liverpool, who they trailed by nine points when they last tasted defeat against Arsenal on November 1.

Player ratings

Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Bailly (8), Maguire (7), Shaw (7), McTominay (6), Fred (6), Pogba (8), Fernandes (8), Rashford (7), Martial (8).

Subs: Matic (6), James (n/a), Tuanzebe (n/a).

Aston Villa: Martinez (8), Cash (7), Konsa (7), Mings (6), Targett (6), Luiz (5), McGinn (7), El Ghazi (6), Traore (7), Grealish (8), Watkins (6).

Subs: Davis (n/a), Ramsey (5).

Man of the Match: Paul Pogba

-skysports

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...