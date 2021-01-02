South Africa has recorded 16 726 New coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of cases to 1 073 887.

The country has also recorded 418 new COVID-19 related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 28 887

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Western Cape.

“Regrettably, 418 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 66, Gauteng 66, KwaZulu-Natal 134, Mpumalanga 6, Free State 8 and Western Cape 138. This brings the total to 28 887.”

Recoveries now stand at 887 701, representing a recovery rate of 82,6%.

Meanwhile, Mkhize has appealed to all South Africans to help protect healthcare workers against COVID-19, by adhering to the basic safety protocols.

Mkhize lit a candle at Durban’s King Edward VIII Hospital on New Year’s Eve to remember the more than 28 000 people who have died from the virus in the country.

He paid tribute to health care workers who are going beyond the call of duty as the pandemic is ravaging the country.

More than 43 000 healthcare workers have been infected and 438 have died from the virus.

“Every time a healthcare worker is infected with COVID-19, we lose at least 10 days of labour so desperately needed at this time. We may lose these precious resources for much longer if they all become ill and need to be treated and isolated longer,” says the Health Minister.

The President meanwhile led a candlelight ceremony in honour of frontline healthcare workers at the Khayelitsha District Hospital on the Cape Flats.

He was accompanied by Western Cape Premier Allan Winde, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, the State and Security Deputy Minister and various religious leaders. – SABC News

