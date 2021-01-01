Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa has re-aligned its operations in line with the new Covid-19 regulations under lockdown level 3, which were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

In a public notice yesterday, the consul-general to Johannesburg, Mrs Melody Chaurura said they were now limiting the number of clients to be served for the next three months.

“The Consulate has accordingly adopted a raft of measures in adherence to pronounced Covid-19 health protocols and for the safety of our clients and members of staff,” she said.

Mrs Chaurura said under the new order, all appointments for the period between January 2 and March 26 have been suspended with immediate effect.

She said the Consulate has also reduced the number of clients to be assisted per day from 600 to 300 people.

All clients who had confirmed bookings for the period January 2 and March 26 will be informed via their emails on the new appointment dates.

“In order to extend services, to already booked clients, the booking platform has been temporally closed for new bookings.

“The Consulate will remain guided by the direction given by the host government as competent authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground,” said the Consul-General.

She said a further review of the current work plan will be communicated in due course.

Mrs Chaurura said those requiring temporary travel documents do not require booking but may visit the consulate between 0900 hours and 1130 hours during weekdays.

The clearance of bodies for burial in Zimbabwe, she said will continue to be processed online and also warned the public against engaging dubious characters purporting to be agents of the embassy.

“Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria and the two consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town do not have any agents in South Africa who act on their behalf.

Interaction with the consulate on all matters of mutual interests including all general inquiries, remains possible under the traditional online platforms or channels,” said Mrs Chaurura.

South Africa is home to many Zimbabwean migrant workers, although their total number has not been verified.

However, 300 000 are there on a three-year Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP, while some are there on less formal arrangements and some as cross-border traders.

