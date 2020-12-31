BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A SUSPECTED rapist was allegedly sold out by his footprints after he attempted to rape a minor in Rushinga, Mashonaland Central province.

Raymond Chiripa (23) of Pound village under Chief Makuni in Rushinga had his luck ran out when the complainant screamed for help after Chiripa pulled her skirt down in a dark room where she was sleeping.

Chiripa appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday.

The State led by Edward Katsvairo alleged on December 26 that around 3am Chiripa stormed into the 16-year-old’s bedroom taking advantage of darkness.

He caressed the complainant who was sleeping and she woke up prompting Chiripa to temporarily hide.

The alert complainant waited for the suspect to touch her again and screamed for help when Chiripa pulled her skirt down.

The complainant’s mother came to her rescue but the suspect managed to escape.

She narrated everything to her and they managed to track the suspect’s footprints which led them straight to his house.

A police report was filed leading to his arrest.

